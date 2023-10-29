UAE Weather: Cloudy With Chance Of Rain Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds, which bring rainfall, may form over some eastern and western areas.

Temperatures will range between 25°C and 35° in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal regions.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Karak tea, fresh mangoes and more as new mountainside market opens

1.5C goal on the line as countries gear up for key climate talks

UAE weather: Rains to continue in some areas as winds cause blowing dust