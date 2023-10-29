Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2023

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.A key focus for the Company is on near term production and exploration upside within our 1,100km2 tenement package. The company has utilised multiple drill rigs as part of new discovery and project generation exploration programs. The company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including the Silver Zinc Nimbus project in Western Australia and listed investments in the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.Activities during the quarter centred on growth drilling at Penny's Find along strike and at depth, resource programs at Monument and Pinner (Cannon), Kestrel, Falcon and Honeyeater (Binduli).New discovery drilling programs also commenced at Kanowna South, Martin's and Cannon North. Exploration field work at the core Greater Boorara - Cannon - Golden Ridge project area, and Lakewood continued.In addition, the Company has continued to advance the high-grade Cannon, Penny's Find and Rose Hill underground developments, and prepare environmental studies required for statutory approval work for other projects, whilst also exploring potential joint ventures, and review of further consolidation and divestment opportunities.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:





Horizon Minerals

Limited (ASX:HRZ ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

