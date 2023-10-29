Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tunkillia Update - 223 Deposit Extension Drilling Complete

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to provide a further update on extension and exploration drilling at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).HIGHLIGHTS- ~12,500m reverse circulation (RC) and ~1,400m diamond (DD) drilling completed- Extensional RC and DD drilling on cornerstone 223 Deposit has now finished- Drilling continues on Area 51 gold zone and new target southeast of 223 Deposit- 223 Deposit assays prioritised for updated JORC Mineral Resource modelingApproximately 12,500m RC and 1,400m DD drilling has now been completed on 223 Deposit extensions, satellite gold zones 223 North, Area 191, and Area 51, and a new target southeast of the 223 Deposit.Priority RC and DD extension drilling on the 223 Deposit is now finished.These assays have been prioritised for a potential JORC Resources update.DD drilling has now started at the Area 51 gold zone, and RC drilling has started on the new shear zone 'offset' target southeast of the 223 Deposit.Approximately 4,000m of RC drilling is planned for the 'offset' target.The RC rig will then move to Area 51 for a further ~1,500m to complete the current Tunkillia drilling program.Commenting on Tunkillia drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"We expect to drill more than 20,000m before the end of 2023, with updated 223 Deposit analysis running in parallel."We are targeting 223 Deposit extensions, new deposits, and new discoveries as we grow Tunkillia's large-scale footprint."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1 Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28 @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.















Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: T: +61 8 9322 1587