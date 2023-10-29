Preserving The Past, Building The Future

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In the heart of Jordan's ancient landscapes, where echoes of bygone civilisations resonate, mosaics stand as timeless symbols of our cherished heritage. Each mosaic, meticulously crafted over centuries, is a storyteller, recounting tales of lives lived, battles fought and cultures intertwined. Nestled southwest of Amman, in the city of Madaba lies King's Academy-a beacon of education that is not just preserving history but also forging a future.

Mosaics have always held a special place in the hearts of Jordanians. These age-old treasures adorn the terrains of Petra and Jerash, offering glimpses into the artistry and mastery of ancient craftsmen. They are more than mere artworks; they are mirrors reflecting our nation's spirit and essence. Every tessera, every tiny fragment of glass or stone, contributes to the grand historical mosaic that is Jordan. In a world marked by change, these mosaics stand as enduring symbols of continuity.

Within the picturesque campus of King's Academy, the spirit of mosaics finds renewed vigor. Here, a mosaic path, adjacent to the academic buildings, extends towards the Commencement Lawn. These mosaics, crafted from Jordanian stone by a local artisan whose family has been creating mosaics in Madaba for generations, commemorate each graduating class. They serve as a profound reminder of our school's deep-rooted connection to the region's glorious and ancient history.

The Commencement Walk is more than a walkway; it is a journey through time, where students tread alongside the legacies of those who came before them. Each mosaic, a reproduction of an ancient masterpiece, is put in place by each student, and it fixates their presence in history. As one strolls along this mosaic path, there is an unmistakable sense of being part of something larger, more profound, and deeply rooted in the legacy of Jordan.

The mosaic path at King's Academy embodies a vision for the school“to prepare not just successful individuals but young leaders equipped to drive positive change within and far beyond their communities.” It's a vision that resonates with the heart of Jordan, a nation known for its rich heritage, its enduring spirit, and its commitment to progress.

These mosaics, like our shared history, serve as the foundation upon which King's Academy builds futures. The values, knowledge and experiences gained here are akin to tesserae in a mosaic-pieces intricately woven together to create a masterpiece of lasting significance. The profound love we hold for our country, our school, and our King fuels our commitment to fostering unity, education, and leadership. In the mosaic path of King's Academy, the past is preserved, the present is vibrant, and the future is illuminated. It is not just our heritage; it is a promise to continue crafting a future where the bonds of unity, education and leadership thrive, inspiring generations yet to come