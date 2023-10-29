Swiss Delegation Backs Decentralisation Of Catholic Church

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland wants local churches to be able to decide for themselves on certain issues, says a press release issued by the Swiss Bishops' Conference (SBK) on Sunday. It also advocates“greater participation and involvement by all, and highlights the themes of priestly celibacy and the ordination of women”.

The Swiss delegation, led by SBK President Bishop Felix Gmür, also included Claire Jonard, expert facilitator at the Synod.

The symposium, which opened on October 4, is the culmination of a worldwide consultation launched by Pope Francis in 2021 to involve all believers in a reflection on how to strengthen the Church. Presented as a priority, the question of the place of women has met with the strongest resistance.