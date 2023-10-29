OPINION: The 'Crisis' Glass Has Overflowed

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

On the eve of the celebration of the national holidays, the education authorities have not confirmed whether the parades will take place or not. Their silence seems to indicate yes since nothing has been said to the contrary, so parents and students who plan to participate in this celebration must be making last-minute expenses to complete uniforms, accessories, instruments, etc., although there are others waiting for an official cancellation announcement. As long as they continue to remain silent, uncertainty will grow... and unnecessary expenses from people who, having little, will make the effort. The irresponsibility of this government seems to have no limits since we are experiencing a social crisis throughout the country that, contrary to what was thought, is growing, and with each passing day, more and more people join the movement, because the fed up The glass has already overflowed from so much shamelessness. With this scenario in mind, Meduca must immediately go out to confirm if there will be parades and, incidentally, explain how the suspension of classes will affect the school calendar and what the future plan is. They can't leave everything to the last minute like they always do .- Hoy por Hoy, LA PRENSA, Oct.29.







