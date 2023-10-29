562 Face Vandalism Charges During Protests

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Novey Company on Calle 50 in the capital was among businesses

vandalized across the country following demonstrations on the night of Saturday, October 28, in rejection of the new contract between the State and Minera Panamá

Police officers arrived after receiving a citizen report.

In the interior of the country, specifically in the city of Santiago de Veraguas, it was reported that the Cochez store was also subject to vandalism. The Primary Care Section of the Veraguas Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that it is investigating the crimes of theft and property damage recorded early Sunday in the business dedicated to the sale of construction materials.

Disturbances were also reported in Punta Paitilla, Balboa Avenue, and Bella Vista.

The National Police reported the arrest, in the last few hours, of four people who were traveling in a vehicle in which they found fireworks, gasoline, masks, and nine tires that were presumed to be used in the demonstrations in the Bella Vista sector.

Until, Saturday, 562 people had been brought before the authorities for acts of vandalism, property damage, and other crimes committed in the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, Veraguas, and Chiriquí, during the six days of protests.



