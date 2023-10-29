               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan To Provide Postal Transit Services For Palestinians


10/29/2023 11:03:05 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Jordan Post Company (JPC) has announced that it is ready to provide closed transit services for inbound and outbound Palestinian mail in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency reported.

The JPC has addressed the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to inform its member states of the decision, while the UPU affirmed its readiness to deliver all types of mail through its postal network based on the union's protocols that stipulate support for countries in exceptional situations, according to the report.

The postal transit services, entailing both incoming and outgoing parcels to and from the kingdom, would be transported by the JPC via the King Hussein Bridge border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank, the report noted. ■

  Famagusta Gazette

