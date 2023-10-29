Expo 2023 Doha: Dadu Museum Becomes Touristic, Educational Stop

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums is participating in Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, through Dadu Museum, and with distinguished activities, as Dadu Gardens Adventures receives visitors from Thursday-Saturday through a range of activities to strengthen family ties and to carry out exploratory activities together.

Qatar Museums and Expo 2023 Doha have curated a range of activities which encourage children, aged 12 and under, to discover the world around them.

Children can engage in hands-on experiences like creating art from natural materials, understanding the ecosystem of worms or exploring the basics of gardening and recycling.

These experiences, thoughtfully designed by Qatar Museums, echo the sentiments of Expo 2023 Doha's theme,“Green Desert, Better Environment.”

They subtly weave in elements of sustainability, wellbeing, and technology, providing a reflective space for visitors.

The Dadu Garden, which is like a living classroom that uses nature-driven interactive play to nurture children's physical, social, and emotional development, extends over an area of 14,500sq m and allows children and families visiting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha to learn about nutrition, eating, health, environment, earth sciences and much more, by helping to grow important fruits, herbs in the region.

The expo serves as a hub for various Qatari cultural and educational institutions. From the renowned Museum of Islamic Art to the anticipated Lusail Museum, there is a wealth of information and heritage to explore. (QNA)

