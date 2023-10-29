AIPH Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Promotes Sustainable Gardening

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) pavilion and garden at Expo 2023 Doha is an ideal destination for visitors to discover the amazing world of horticulture and the pivotal impact of plants on the life and well-being of the planet.

Visitors to AIPH's garden at the exhibition can enjoy the fun maze inspired by fishermen's nets in Qatar, as AIPH's pavilion is distinguished by its geometric design in which shadows mix with lights to help everyone uncover the secrets of gardening.

The pavilion was designed in a way that helps create a local climate, while plants that respond most to different climates were chosen. Separate and diverse groups of plants form small oases for relaxing, enjoying the beautiful scenery, and learning.

The pavilion is also divided between an indoor and outdoor area, allowing visitors to imagine what their own gardens would look like.

The scene is completed by an outdoor garden that includes plants that bloom at night.

The garden and pavilion highlight two main topics, which are“ornamental gardening,” as this section provides an explanation of ornamental gardening and the differences that distinguish it from agriculture, and“the journey to the market,” which highlights the journey of plants to the market, from cultivation to growth, until sold in the market.

In addition, it also highlights ways used by flower and plant producers to promote sustainable gardening practices that give priority to the environment.

These include using environmentally friendly methods,

reducing waste, and rationalising the consumption of resources.

MENAFN29102023000067011011ID1107326052