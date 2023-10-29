Amir Meets Lebanese Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday with the Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region, in addition to the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing and developing them.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

