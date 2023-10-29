PM Warns Over Safety Of Civilians, Hostages In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, besides to the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

During the call, HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed to the Iranian minister the need to work on an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, as well as highlighting the risk of a spillover of violence and the conflict cycle in the region, which would have dire consequences.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Defence Minister Micheal Martin.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.

HE Sheikh Mohamed reiterated Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, adding that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practising the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext.

He stressed Qatar's total rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, and the attempts to forcibly displace its people, and warned of the danger of the ground escalation of this war to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.

HE Sheikh Mohamed underscored the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers stranded under the bombing.

He called on the international community to move quickly to respond to the resolution of the UN General Assembly to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

He also emphasised the importance of co-ordinating international and regional efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and work hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

During the call, they discussed the co-operation relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.

