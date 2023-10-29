Succession Plus Announces Annual Employee Share Ownership Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Craig West, Succession PlusSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Succession Plus has recently announced the guest speakers for their upcoming Annual Employee Ownership Conference in November. The event was paused due to the COVID pandemic but is now back in full swing for 2023. The company now supports over 100 employee ownership plans with more than 1,000 employees.The conference is designed for business owners, accountants, and advisers who want to explore the potential of Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and chart a course towards prosperity. Whether you are an employer seeking to optimize your ESOP strategy or an employee looking to maximize the benefits, this event is tailor-made for you.The conference will cover various topics including, Employee Ownership as a Strategic Tool, Marketing Your Employee-Owned Business, External Finance to Accelerate Your Employee Share Ownership Plan, Ownership % and Its Use as an Exit/Succession Strategy, KPIs, Performance Measurement, Leading Indicators, and Dashboards, ESOP Benefits, and Tax and Technical Updates.The sessions will provide valuable insights into how employee ownership can be a game-changing strategy for your organization's growth and success. You will also learn effective strategies to showcase your unique ownership structure to customers, partners, and investors. Additionally, you will explore opportunities for external funding to drive your employee share ownership plan to new heights.Founder, Craig West, who completed a doctoral thesis in 2022 which included an examination of the key drivers of succession and specifically the use of Employee Ownership as a succession and exit strategy as the motivation for exit amongst baby boomers changes from financial harvest to legacy stated " Employee Ownership has grown substantially over the last five years with many of our clients using employee share ownership plan structures to attract, retain, motivate and reward key employees, as well as prepare themselves and the business for future succession. Used well these plans should be a win-win-win solution where all stakeholders benefit."The conference will also cover using ownership percentages as a succession strategy for a smooth transition and how to measure and drive performance using key performance indicators and leading indicators. Moreover, you will gain a better understanding of the intricacies and benefits of ESOPs in today's business landscape and stay up-to-date with the latest tax and technical aspects of employee ownership.

