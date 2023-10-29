Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: Gaza Receives Largest Aid Death Toll Reaches 8,000

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Gaza on Sunday received the largest aid shipment since the war between Israel and Hamas began, as nearly three dozen trucks entered the region, the death toll among Palestinians crossed 8,000, mostly women and minors, said the Gaza health ministry, Associated Press reported to a report by the AP citing a spokesperson at the Rafah crossing, 33 trucks of aid entered the only border crossing from Egypt all the latest Israel-Gaza War Live Updates here.

