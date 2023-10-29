AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi, Noida, And Gurugram Breathe 'Very Poor' Air AQI In Mumbai At 128

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are in the grip of 'Very Poor' air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 314 to 324, according to SAFAR data at 7 am. The air quality in Mumbai continue to remain 'moderate' with AQI at 128, as per SAFAR 7:00 am data Delhi, despite a 15-point winter action plan to curb the rising pollution, the battle against deteriorating air quality continues. While initiatives like 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are in motion as vehicular and biomass burning emissions contribute to rising PM2.5 levels, the haze is likely to linger, with 'Very Poor' air quality forecast for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023 all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here:Punjab sees 1,068 farm fires, highest in a single day this seasonPunjab reported 1,068 farm fires on Sunday, the highest in a single day in the current harvesting season as paddy growers continue to burn crop residue. Out of 1,068 stubble burning incidents witnessed on Sunday, among the districts Sangrur reported a maximum 181, followed by 155 in Ferozepur, 133 in Tarn Taran, 83 in Patiala and 66 in Mansa, according to the data of the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. On the same day in 2021 and 2022, the state had seen 1,353 and 1,898 farm fires, respectively. From September 15 till October 29, the state witnessed a total of 5,254 farm fire incidents as against 12,112 such cases in corresponding period last year, showing 57 per cent decline in number of farm fire incidents in the 'Moderate' category with the AQI at 128 as per SAFAR-India in Borivali: 22AQI in Malad: 147AQI in Bhandup: 142AQI in Navi Mumbai: 128AQI in Colaba: 169AQI in Mazgaon: 162Delhi air quality 'very poor', stands at 322Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 322, in the 'Very Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. AQI in Delhi University is recorded at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi, 342 in Airport (T3), 324 in Noida, 314 in Gurugram, as per SAFAR 7 am data has no concrete action plan to control pollution: AAP spokesperson Reena GuptaAam Aadmi Party Senior leader and National spokesperson Reena Gupta attacked the Centre, alleging that the entire North India is struggling with air pollution, but it has no concrete action plan to control it Gupta, in a press conference, said, \"People in Northern India are suffering due to air pollution, but the Central Government lacks any action plan to control it. The surprising thing is that on October 24, the Central Government shut down that database. They closed the SAFAR website because we began raising our voices that 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is coming from outside Delhi, most of which is from BJP-ruled states.\"
