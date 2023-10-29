Application Security Market 2022-2026 | North America Will Account For 46% Of The Market Growth- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Security Market 2023-2027

Application security market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers



The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business.

Application security market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Application Security Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (web application security and mobile application security) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The market growth in the web application security segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many enterprises are using web applications to carry out their businesses and to connect with their customers in real time. As these applications are available to customers 24/7, it is easy for hackers to hack the confidential data of users. Hence, enterprises opt for web application security solutions, which, in turn, is driving the segment's growth.

Application security market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The market is driven by the growing number of data leaks.

Globally, the number of cybercrimes is growing at an alarming rate.

For instance, the number of data breaches jumped to 68% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In March and April 2020, hackers leaked the login credentials of staff at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Similarly, in April 2020, about 500,000 passwords of Zoom users, a virtual meeting app, were stolen and were made available for sale in the black market. The increasing incidences of cyber attacks is compelling enterprises to invest in security solutions to safeguard critical areas of concern, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market





The prevalence of shadow IT is identified as the key trend in the market.

The adoption of IoT and cloud computing has increased the use of shadow IT tools such as Slack, Google Docs, and Evernote applications. Many enterprises use them as communication and collaboration tools to minimize workloads.

The adoption of such tools increases the possibilities of data loss and sensitive data can be easily transmitted to persons outside of the enterprise.

By deploying application security solutions, enterprises can block employees from transferring certain types of files containing sensitive information. Application security solutions help enterprises in addressing some of the weaknesses of shadow IT by securing their data, irrespective of the services and applications that the employees choose to use with or without the consent of the enterprise.

Major challenges hindering the market growth



Threats from open-source application security solutions are identified as major challenges impeding the growth of the market.

Many small-scale enterprises opt for open-source application security solutions as they prefer not to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based application security solutions owing to budget constraints.

There are several open-source solutions that help enterprises in exposing vulnerabilities such as cross-site scripting, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and SQL injection.

They require less capital investment and are very economical for organizations with limited resources and expertise. The increasing adoption of these solutions will reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this application security market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the application security market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the application security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the application security market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of application security market vendors

