Saudi Ministers' Panel At The Inaugural Session Of Global Health Exhibition In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Healthcare investments are the top priority

Riyadh:

On Monday 29th October, three leading ministers took center stage at the Global Health Exhibition's sideline conference, participating in a panel discussion focusing on“Investing in Health in the Kingdom: Successes and Aspirations.”

The exhibition of burgeoning investment opportunities in public health set off in Riyadh, drawing an audience of dignitaries, officials, and top CEOs from both local and global health corporations and institutions.

The panel is set to gather Fahd Al-Jalajil, Minister of Health; Engineer Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; and Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The event under the slogan“invest in health” opens doors from 29th to 31st October; hosting 300 global and local healthcare companies.

In the sixth edition of the Global Health Exhibition, all eyes will be on the Roshn Exhibition and Conference Center (formerly known as Riyadh Front). The day promises the unveiling of pivotal partnerships across both public and private sectors. Those in attendance will be treated to showcases of the latest in medical innovation, a range of in-depth workshops, and 30 engaging discussions helmed by 100 of the industry's top-tier experts.