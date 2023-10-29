SCCI Confirms Commitment To Supporting SME Owners, Developing UAE Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Chamber holds meeting with entrepreneurs from Emirates Jewellers Pavilion, Emiratis for Ouds and Perfumes.

A meeting convened by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has shed light on the Chamber's proven commitment to supporting owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and developing the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem as a driver of the nation's future economy.

The Chamber has displayed its dedication to this aim through its efforts to launch groundbreaking initiatives and programmes that advance the entrepreneurial sector. It has also put forward marketing platforms that encourage young thinkers and entrepreneurs to develop their businesses, equipping them with the needed training and support to further contribute to the growth, flexibility, and sustainability of the UAE economy.

The meeting welcomed entrepreneurs from two platforms spearheaded by the SCCI, namely, the Emirates Jewellers Pavilion and Emiratis for Ouds and Perfumes, which were launched at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show and the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, respectively. The platforms aimed to support entrepreneurs, young Emirati talents, and SME owners working in the perfume, gold, and jewellery design sectors.

The meeting was held at the Chamber and attended by Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI's Chairman, who managed the two platforms. It featured a presentation on the entrepreneurs' achievements during the exhibitions, which unlocked important opportunities for them to refine their craftsmanship and marketing skills, promote their products, and display their talents. In addition, they gained exposure to the experiences of major exhibitors, interacting with big names in their industries and exchanging expertise.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said the two platforms were part of the SCCI's efforts and initiatives to nurture and sponsor young innovators' projects, while promoting the role of young entrepreneurs and SME owners within the business ecosystem. The successes witnessed through these initiatives attest to the strength of the SCCI's strategy to boost and spread an entrepreneurial culture among Emirati youth, enhancing their growth opportunities and the success of their businesses.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi said the convening of this meeting between the Chamber and budding UAE talents“proves the SCCI's commitment to continue supporting entrepreneurs and SME owners, offering further facilitations that empower them to play their rightful role in the national economic ecosystem”. The two platforms boast a successful track record, she said, as they have contributed to attracting talented Emiratis and entrepreneurs to the UAE's jewellery trade and design sector, as well as its perfume industry.

Platform participants in attendance thanked the SCCI for its continuous support and for providing them with the opportunity to take part in the exhibitions. They expressed particular appreciation for the workshops offered by the Chamber during the two events, which helped to boost their professional expertise.