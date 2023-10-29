SSMC Held A Support Group And Creative Activities For Breast Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi

Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, hosted a support group session

with patients and doctors, followed by a series of creative activities, as part of SSMC's

breast cancer campaign, 'Your Health Deserves'.

Event Details

This event, hosted at the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, brought together breast cancer

patients and their doctors from SSMC. It began with a support group session, allowing

patients to connect with others facing similar challenges in a safe and nurturing

environment. Following this, participants took part in an hour of creative activities,

including a painting session, a scent stone workshop and a sound healing yoga session.

Breast cancer can be a tough journey, both emotionally and physically. SSMC's

approach is deeply rooted in the delivery of integrated human-centric and

compassionate care. This initiative, which aims to address the emotional and physical

aspects of patients' journey, underscores SSMC's commitment to providing a

comprehensive approach to breast cancer care.