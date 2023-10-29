Israel Launched Missile Against Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 30 (NNN-SANA) – The Israeli regime launched a missile attack last night, targeting several areas in Syria's southern province of Daraa, in response to the alleged firing of rockets from Syria, according to a war monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the Israeli missile strikes, on the countryside of Daraa, where the rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights reportedly came from.

Specific details of the damage caused by the Israeli attack have not been disclosed, amid the absence of official confirmation.

Meanwhile, there were reports of explosions at a U.S. base in the Shaddadi area, in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, yesterday.

These incidents came in the wake of the ongoing Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza. The observatory indicated that since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, a total of 14 attacks have reportedly taken place at U.S. bases in Syria.– NNN-SANA