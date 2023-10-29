Production Value In Kyrgyzstan's Mining Sector Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 30. The production
value in Kyrgyzstan's mining sector made 37.523 billion soms ($397
million) from January through September 2023, which is a growth of
12 percent year-on-year, Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan
posted that black coal and lignite mining accounted for 4.196
billion soms ($46.9 million), crude oil, natural gas extraction for
7.049 billion soms ($78.9 million), metallic ore mining for 25.361
billion soms ($283.9 million), and other mineral mining made 916.8
million soms ($10,264 million).
The volume of production in the mining sector during these nine
months saw a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent. Specifically,
black coal and lignite mining increased by 9.6 percent, crude oil
and natural gas extraction by 5.8 percent, metallic ore mining by
1.9 percent, and other valuable minerals by 18.2 percent.
Overall, Kyrgyzstan's industrial production value amounted to
331.453 billion soms ($3.710 billion). from January through
September 2023, which is 7 percent higher than the production
during the same period in 2022. The volume increased by 0.7 percent
compared to the corresponding months of 2022.
