47 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Via Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct 29 (Petra) -- An amount of 47 aid trucks on Sunday entered Gaza, through the Rafah crossing.This brings the total number of aid trucks that left the Egyptian side to 133 trucks since October 21.On the other hand, Head of the Arab League mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Majed Abdel Fattah, said that official measures had been taken regarding holding an emergency Arab summit based on a request from Palestine, and joint efforts with the European Union to establish a structure or body that coordinates with the international Quartet on the situation in Gaza.The UN Security Council on Monday is set to discuss resolutions regarding the impacts of the situation in Gaza.