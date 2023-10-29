Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Graftech, And R1 RCM And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF), and R1 RCM Corp. (NASDAQ: RCM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)

On September 16, 2022, GrafTech announced that operations at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico, had been suspended after an inspection by the State Attorney's Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo Leon. The Company also admitted that the Mexican government had determined that its operating license within the country was no longer in effect, and could not provide an estimate for when the manufacturing plant would return to operation.

On this news, Graftech's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.8%, to close at $4.85 per share on September 19, 2022, the next trading day.

R1 RCM Corp. (NASDAQ: RCM)

On October 16, 2023, the market analyst and investment firm Jehoshaphat Research released a report on R1 RCM. Jehoshaphat stated in pertinent part,“[w]e are short RCM. We believe its financial accounting is so misrepresentative, its corporate governance so surprisingly bad, and the reflexivity of its business model so misunderstood that its stock is practically uninvestible today.”

On this news, the price of R1 RCM common stock declined by as much as 10% in intraday trading on October 16, 2023.

