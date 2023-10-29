               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Exceeds 8,000: Ministry


10/29/2023 8:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 30 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians from the Zionist regime's strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,005, including 3,342 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

So far, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been injured, since the fighting broke out, the ministry said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA

