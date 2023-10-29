Dagestani Demonstrators Storm Makhachkala Airport To Protest Landing Of Israeli Airplane

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Makhachkala Airport, in the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, was closed after unidentified protestors stormed into the airport yard upon receiving information about an airplane coming from Tel Aviv carrying Israeli citizens onboard had landed in the airport.
"These measures are effective until the situation returns to normal at the airport," Russia Today cited the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) as saying in a statement.
Rosaviatsiya explained that law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, and airplanes that were supposed to land in Makhachkala were redirected to alternative airports.
