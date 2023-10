Food Intolerance Products Market Size Expected To Collect $22,654.4 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Intolerance Products Market

Food intolerance products market size was valued at $12,145.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,654.4 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in prevalence of celiac disease and lactose intolerance among the general population, and increased health consciousness and widespread adoption of vegan, gluten-free, & lactose-free food products drive the growth of the global food intolerance products market . However, high cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in urbanization, active promotional activities by product manufacturers, and the continuous introduction of products with aesthetically appealing packaging solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Market Players: -

Nestle S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Kraft Heinz Company

Dr. Schär AG / SPA

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Danone S.A.

Fifty 50 Foods Corporation

Boulder Brands, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sales of the food & beverage industry via brick and mortar stores, which resulted in shift of consumers toward online sales channels to purchase consumer electronic products, thus driving the growth of online sales in food intolerance products industry.

The trend is going to continue in the post pandemic.

The Lactose-Free Food segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the lactose-free food segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global food intolerance products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Lactose-free dairy can give the important nutrients found in traditional dairy products, such as calcium and vitamins, to persons who cannot digest lactose. This product category has a broad and growing health appeal among consumers. This benefits and consumer acceptance drives the segment in forecast period.

The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global food intolerance products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that they allow shoppers to find and purchase a diverse range of consumer items in one area. Moreover, the online channels segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The use of social media and the expansion of digital shopping platforms around the world are attributed to the segment's growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global food intolerance products market. Food intolerance goods are popular in this region because people are more concerned about their health, which leads to the purchase of such healthy items. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rising adoption of healthy products and rising health issues in the population.

