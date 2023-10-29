Russia Closes Dagestan Airport After It Stormed By Mob

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: Russia's aviation agency closed down Dagestan's main airport Sunday, diverting flights, after a hordes of people stormed it following reports that a plane from Israel was arriving.

"Following the entry of unknown people into the traffic zone of Makhachkala airport, it has been decided to temporarily close the airport to arriving and departing flights," said Rossavitsia, adding that the security forces had arrived there.

According to Russian state media Izvestia and RT, several dozens men came into the airport and onto the runway, reportedly after being told that a place had arrived from Israel.



Videos published on Telegram showed men crossing barriers, taking control of cars who left the airport and coming into the airport.



One video showed a man who had climbed on onto the wing of a plane belonging to the Russian Red Wings company.



According to Flightradar, a Red Wings flight coming from Tel Aviv had landed in Makhachkala at 7:00 pm local time (1600 GMT).



According to the Russian independent media Sota, the flight was meant to transit in Makhachkala before flying on to Moscow.



According to images posted on social media, some of those in the mob had asked to look at the passports of people at the airport before heading for the plane.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia's North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, stated that CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport, and that those involved would be brought to justice.

While voicing support for Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.

"We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians ... we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.

The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport.

"You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully. ... We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the events.