Friends And Fans Share Tributes To Matthew Perry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

Members of Hollywood, celebrities and fans of "Friends" are mourning the loss of actor Matthew Perry following reports that the actor died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles.

According to the Associated Press, his death was confirmed by coroner's records, but no further details were shared. Multiple authorities told media outlets that there was no foul play suspected in his death and it could take potentially a week to determine the cause. The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media

Read Also

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," said Warner Bros. in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a childhood friend of the actor, called Perry's death "shocking and saddening."



File: Actor Matthew Perry attends the 2003 TV Land awards at the Palladium theatre in Hollywood on March 2, 2003. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

"I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," he wrote on X. "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed."

Many tributes to Perry centered around his "Friends" character Chandler Bing, who would often steal the show with his sarcastic wit and boyish charm.

"What a loss," said Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's occasional love interest Janice on "Friends," in an Instagram post. "The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."



Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Adam Gray / AFP)



"He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," wrote Paget Brewster, who appeared on "Friends" in season four as the character Kathy, who dated Bing's character for multiple episodes. She added, "He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Paul Rudd, who starred on "Friends" as the character Mike who notoriously battled Chandler in multiple ping-pong matches, said in an Instagram post: "Words can't express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew's passing. You will be missed so so so dearly."

Ben Stiller, who appeared one episode as a guest star, honored Perry in a Threads post on Sunday: "Matthew Perry literally created a comedic rhythm that became iconic to a generation of audiences. His timing was perfect. So sad he is gone. Sending love to his family and friends."

Morgan Fairchild, who played the mother of Perry's character, and Aisha Tyler, who played a love interest for Schwimmer's Ross and LeBlanc's Joey, both honored Perry on social media, with Tyler saying that she "learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work."

Although Perry was most widely known for his part on "Friends," he had a number of other roles in Hollywood, including stints on "The West Wing" and "The Good Wife," and starring roles in films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997) and "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000).

Stars who worked with Perry outside of "Friends" - like Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred with him on "The Odd Couple" and Meredith Salenger, a co-star in the 1988 film "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon" - also shared reactions to his passing with photos from them working together on set.