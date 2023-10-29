UN Security Council Holds Meeting On Palestine On Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 29 (Petra) - The UN Security Council on Monday will hold a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian cause.According to the Council's program for Monday, the meeting will be held at 10:30 in Jordan time.The Arab countries requested the meeting to discuss the seriousness of Israel's aggression and ground invasion of Gaza on Friday.In addition, the Security Council will hold three separate meetings in the morning on Somalia, Libya and Syria, while it will hold three separate meetings in the evening on the Sahara and Colombia in addition to Palestine.