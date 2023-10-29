Situation In Palestinian Territories Cannot Be Overlooked, Says ICC Chief Prosecutor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, urged Israel to respect international humanitarian law that protects mosques, churches, schools and hospitals.In a press conference following a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, on Sunday, Khan affirmed Israel's moral and legal responsibility to respect the rules of engagement, noting that no party can do whatever it wants to achieve its goals.He expressed his concern about settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, stressing that the situation in the Palestinian territories cannot be overlooked.The ICC Chief Prosecutor also underlined that innocent people in Gaza are suffering and living in a war they are not responsible for. "The Gaza Strip is witnessing crimes similar to the suffering of Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar."Her stressed that the civilians suffering in Gaza deserve justice, referring to Palestinian demands to initiate an international investigation into the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.Khan pointed out that the ICC has been working on the Palestinian cause for more than two years in an attempt to reach possible solutions. "The investigation into the situation in Palestine is very important to us."He added that, according to the law, innocent lives must be protected and the same support must be provided to all children, regardless of their religion or nationality.Khan rejected suspending relief supplies to civilians in any way.