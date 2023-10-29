Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Another 34 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- At least 10 Palestinians were killed and others were injured due to Israeli air strike that targeted two houses in Bureij and Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.
Also, 18 Palestinians were killed and others were injured due to another Israeli air strike that targeted a house near Al-Saftawi roundabout, north of Gaza.
Six Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli air stike that targeted a house in the El Geneina neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza.
MENAFN29102023000117011021ID1107325791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.