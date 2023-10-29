Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Another 34 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- At least 10 Palestinians were killed and others were injured due to Israeli air strike that targeted two houses in Bureij and Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.Also, 18 Palestinians were killed and others were injured due to another Israeli air strike that targeted a house near Al-Saftawi roundabout, north of Gaza.Six Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli air stike that targeted a house in the El Geneina neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza.