RJAF Ready To Launch Air Bridge To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Says Top JAF Officer

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Director of the Military Media Directorate at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army, Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyari, said that the Jordanian Field Hospital staff are working diligently and competently."There are 182 medical and nursing staff that provide humanitarian service to their brothers in Gaza, based on their national duties and national commitment, and in implementation of the royal directives that call for sustaining the work of the Jordanian Field Hospital under these circumstances," Hiyari said Sunday evening in an interview with the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV).Hiyari added that the Jordanian Field Hospital has maintained providing service during the past two days despite cutting off communication and difficult conditions it had previously faced, especially the lack of supplies.He noted that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has offered all its capabilities to launch an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid (to Gaza) in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), which leads the national relief efforts for the people in Gaza. He pointed out that there is a large amount of "ready for transport" materials when access to the strip is available.On the statement issued today regarding rumors, Hiyari said that these rumors were circulated despite Jordan's official stance, His Majesty King Abdullah's stance and efforts in supporting Palestinians, and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's courage in describing the situation in the Gaza Strip.He further added that Jordanian diplomatic efforts recently succeeded in obtaining a resolution from the UN General Assembly to stop the war in the Gaza Strip."Unfortunately...the Jordanian state, including JAF's efforts, is being targeted by a misleading media campaign," Hiyari said, referring to rumors on the use of RJAF bases by US aircrafts to transport equipment and weapons to the Israeli army, "aiming at stirring up strife to weaken the domestic front and divide the internal societal fabric."He emphasized that "not a single bullet was transferred towards the Israeli army from Jordanian airports. "We rely greatly on citizens' awareness and restrain from circulating rumors and receiving information only from its source."He also affirmed that there are no US bases on the Jordanian soil, but there are groups working to train JAF's staff and transfer the latest findings of military science, in addition to technical groups responsible for maintaining and modernizing JAF's weapons and equipment."Drones have become a threat to all our fronts as they are used for smuggling drugs, and we have asked the United States to provide us with a defense system to take them down," Hiyari concluded.