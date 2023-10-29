(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Commercial Real Estate

Candlewood Extended Stay Suites

Luxury Candlewood Extended Stay Suites Celebrates Grand Opening in Kennesaw, GA. A luxury 98 room IHG Green Hotel.

- Christian SwannKENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JDH Developers, a renowned hotel development company specializing in mid-brand to extended stay hotels, is proud to announce the grand opening of the luxurious Candlewood Extended Stay Suites in Kennesaw, GA. This five-story, 98-room hotel, developed by JDH Developers, offers a unique opportunity for guests seeking an exceptional extended stay experience.Situated in the prime location of Kennesaw within the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), the Candlewood Extended Stay Suites boasts a strategic acquisition opportunity. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to provide guests with a comfortable and convenient home away from home. Equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove, the suites cater to the needs of long-term guests.The hotel offers a range of amenities to enhance the guest experience, including a full kitchen in each suite, a business and fitness center, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary laundry facilities. Guests can expect exceptional service and a seamless stay."We are thrilled to introduce the Candlewood Extended Stay Suites to Kennesaw," said JDH Developers. "Our goal is to exceed revenue expectations and provide guests with an unparalleled extended stay experience. We have worked diligently to create a comfortable and luxurious environment, and we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far."The Candlewood Extended Stay Suites is conveniently located at 745 Cobb Place Blvd NW, at the junction of I-75 and Hwy. 575, offering easy access to major transportation routes. The Atlanta MSA has seen a remarkable 8.6% annual growth in the twelve-month average RevPAR, reflecting the thriving market.For more information on the Candlewood Luxury Extended Stay Suites, please contact or visit our website at .About JDH Developers:JDH Developers is a leading hotel development company with extensive knowledge and expertise in the hospitality and development industry. Specializing in mid-brand to extended stay hotels and is committed to delivering exceptional properties that exceed revenue expectations. JDH Developers and the Christian Swann Group powered by KW Commercial have forged a powerful relationship. Their shared commitment is to deliver outstanding properties that surpass revenue expectations. This collaboration enables them to work closely with banks, lenders, and local authorities, facilitating the acquisition and development of revenue-generating properties.Contact us for more information:christianswann #christianswanngroup #jdhdevelopers #hotelsforsale #IHG #Candlewoodsuites #CRE #syndications #investment #Primemanagement #multifamily #hotelsforsale

Christian Swann

Christian Swann Group/ KW Commercial Director

+1 770-412-3126



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube