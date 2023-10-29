               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia Deploys Special Forces Unit In Makhachkala Airport (VIDEO)


10/29/2023 7:15:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29 . Due to the intrusion of unauthorized individuals onto the runway at Russia's Makhachkala Airport, a special forces unit has been deployed, Trend reports.

According to the information, a crowd has accessed the runway and surrounded an aircraft.

Some individuals are attempting to breach the aircraft directly through the wing.

MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107325756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search