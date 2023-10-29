Russia Deploys Special Forces Unit In Makhachkala Airport (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29 . Due to the
intrusion of unauthorized individuals onto the runway at Russia's
Makhachkala Airport, a special forces unit has been deployed,
Trend reports.
According to the information, a crowd has accessed the runway
and surrounded an aircraft.
Some individuals are attempting to breach the aircraft directly
through the wing.
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107325756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.