Israel Expanding Its Military Operation In Gaza


10/29/2023 7:15:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Israeli army continues to gradually expand the scale of its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.

According to him, this is being carried out in accordance with plans and taking into account risks.

"Ground operations are complex and involve risks. We will do everything by air, sea and land to ensure the safety of our forces," he added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister

