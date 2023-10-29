Israel Expanding Its Military Operation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Israeli army
continues to gradually expand the scale of its military operation
against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said,
Trend reports.
According to him, this is being carried out in accordance with
plans and taking into account risks.
"Ground operations are complex and involve risks. We will do
everything by air, sea and land to ensure the safety of our
forces," he added.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister
