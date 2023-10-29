Turkish FM Discusses Situation In Gaza With Secretary Blinken

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.
During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of
preventing the spread of the conflict in the Gaza Strip to the
region.
The parties also discussed efforts to secure the release of the
hostages, the urgency of creating a humanitarian aid corridor and
the NATO expansion process.
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107325751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.