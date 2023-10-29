Turkish FM Discusses Situation In Gaza With Secretary Blinken

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of preventing the spread of the conflict in the Gaza Strip to the region.

The parties also discussed efforts to secure the release of the hostages, the urgency of creating a humanitarian aid corridor and the NATO expansion process.