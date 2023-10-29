Initiative To Hold Inaugural Global Peace Summit Discussed In Malta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the international consultations on the key principles of peace in Ukraine and the world held in Malta, the initiative to hold the inaugural Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state and government was discussed.

“At the high-level meeting in Malta the parties explored the following areas for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace: "Nuclear and radiation safety", "Food security", "Energy security", "Release of all prisoners and deported persons" and "Restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine". The initiative to hold the inaugural Global Peace Summit on the level of the heads of state and government was discussed, and the parties intend to take the necessary steps to prepare well before to this event,” reads the Statement of the co-chairs (Malta | Ukraine) on results of the meeting regarding key principles of peace for Ukraine, the President's Office informs .

It is underscored that Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia's ongoing war of aggression. During this open and constructive meeting, participants discussed the key principles on which a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine should be reached and built.

“Achieving such a peace for Ukraine would be a significant contribution to strengthening international peace and security. Peace must be based on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and international law,” the statement says.

As noted, national security advisors and foreign policy advisors will continue to work closely together to ensure the broadest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world.

As reported, the third summit of peace for Ukraine with the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers is held in Malta on October 28-29.

Photo: President's Office