Enemy Again Attacks Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in an enemy artillery attack on Kherson city.
"The enemy attacked Kherson with artillery. Two people were injured. A 43-year-old woman received a blast injury, shrapnel injury to her limb. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another victim is a man. He has a blast injury," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook . Read also:
Four Russian drones downed over Khers
on region
As reported, the Russians shelled Novoberyslav village today, October 29. A 46-year-old man died from injuries.
MENAFN29102023000193011044ID1107325746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.