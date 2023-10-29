Enemy Again Attacks Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in an enemy artillery attack on Kherson city.

"The enemy attacked Kherson with artillery. Two people were injured. A 43-year-old woman received a blast injury, shrapnel injury to her limb. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another victim is a man. He has a blast injury," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .

Four Russian drones downed overon region

As reported, the Russians shelled Novoberyslav village today, October 29. A 46-year-old man died from injuries.