Zelensky Considers Approval Of Joint Statement By Co-Chairs Of Summit In Malta Right Signal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called the joint statement by the co-chairs of the Peace Formula summit in Malta the right signal.
“There is good news from the meeting in Malta – the meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula. A joint statement of the co-chairs of the summit, both basic and unifying, has been agreed upon. This is the right signal. No matter what is happening in the world, the most important thing is unity for the sake of the real power of international law” Zelensky said in his evening address .
This means unity for the sake of justice for Ukraine and all countries and nations that may face aggression, he added. Read also:
Initiative to hold inaugural Global Peace
Summit discussed in Malta
As reported, the third summit of peace for Ukraine with the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers is held in Malta on October 28-29.
MENAFN29102023000193011044ID1107325745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.