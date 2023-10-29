Zelensky Considers Approval Of Joint Statement By Co-Chairs Of Summit In Malta Right Signal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called the joint statement by the co-chairs of the Peace Formula summit in Malta the right signal.

“There is good news from the meeting in Malta – the meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula. A joint statement of the co-chairs of the summit, both basic and unifying, has been agreed upon. This is the right signal. No matter what is happening in the world, the most important thing is unity for the sake of the real power of international law” Zelensky said in his evening address .

This means unity for the sake of justice for Ukraine and all countries and nations that may face aggression, he added.

As reported, the third summit of peace for Ukraine with the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers is held in Malta on October 28-29.