Official Reception Held In Baku On Occasion Of 100Th Anniversary Of Republic Of Turkiye

On October 29, an official reception was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye.

According to Azernews , the event was opened with the video address of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the event participants. Later, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova gave speeches at the event.

Among the participants, were deputies of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and members of parliament, representatives of the state and government, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, representatives of the public, and guests from Azerbaijani media outlets and others.

Besides, an official banquet was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye with the organization of the Embassy of the Turkish Republic in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, politicians, public figures, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslim Administration Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, representatives of NGOs, military attachés, deputies of the Milli Majlis, media representatives, and other officials took part in the banquet.

Note that Republic Day (Turkish: Cumhuriyet Bayramı) is a public holiday in Turkiye commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, on 29 October 1923. The holiday commemorates the events of 29 October 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared that Turkey was henceforth a republic.

Many people in Turkey celebrate Republic Day on October 29 by attending performances and participating in traditional processions with flags and musical bands.