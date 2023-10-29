Official Reception Held In Baku On Occasion Of 100Th Anniversary Of Republic Of Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 29, an official reception was held at the Heydar
Aliyev Center in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of
the founding of the Republic of Turkiye.
According to Azernews , the event was opened
with the video address of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to
the event participants. Later, the Ambassador of Turkiye to
Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba
Gafarova gave speeches at the event.
Among the participants, were deputies of the Speaker of the
Milli Majlis and members of parliament, representatives of the
state and government, ambassadors of foreign countries to
Azerbaijan, representatives of the public, and guests from
Azerbaijani media outlets and others.
Besides, an official banquet was held on the occasion of the
100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye
with the organization of the Embassy of the Turkish Republic in
Azerbaijan.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps, politicians, public
figures, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of
the Caucasian Muslim Administration Haji Allahshukur Pashazade,
representatives of NGOs, military attachés, deputies of the Milli
Majlis, media representatives, and other officials took part in the
banquet.
Note that Republic Day (Turkish: Cumhuriyet Bayramı) is a public
holiday in Turkiye commemorating the proclamation of the Republic
of Turkey, on 29 October 1923. The holiday commemorates the events
of 29 October 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared that Turkey
was henceforth a republic.
Many people in Turkey celebrate Republic Day on October 29 by
attending performances and participating in traditional processions
with flags and musical bands.
