Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Fms Tackles Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the latest developments on the Israeli military aggression against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Shoukry tackled the situation with the two foreign ministers in a phone call.

The talks are part of the framework of coordinating Arab efforts to deal with the unprecedented military escalation in Gaza Strip and the ongoing attacks against Palestinian civilians.

Egypt action comes in order to find ways to implement an immediate humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of Palestinians in accordance with the UN resolution and alleviates the burden of the deteriorating humanitarian suffering of Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)

