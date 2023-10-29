Eight People Killed, 20 Injured As Two Passenger Trains Collide S. India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- At least eight people were killed and 20 others were injured on Sunday following collision of two passenger trains in South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior official of the East Coast Railway that Palasa Passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger from behind at Kankatapalli in Vizianagaram district leading to derailment of three coaches killing eight passengers and injuring 20 others.

The injured are being transferred to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and took stock of the situation and promised financial support to the families of the dead and injured. (end)

