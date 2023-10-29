Demonstrators Storm Dagestan Airport To Protest Flight From Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from "Israel", Russian news agencies (TASS) said Sunday.

Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility.

Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings.

Authorities said the airport would remain closed pending "normalization" of the situation. (end)

