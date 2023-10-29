Israel Launches Ground Operation In Gaza As Communication Blackout Lifts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a recent update, Israeli forces have expanded their ground operations in Gaza and intensified airstrikes, targeting hundreds of Hamas-related sites. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labelled this as the second phase of a three-week-old conflict.

Following a blackout that lasted more than a day and severely impacted rescue efforts in Gaza due to Israeli strikes on Hamas targets, telephone and internet communications were partially restored on Sunday, providing some relief to the beleaguered region.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has intensified its airstrikes in Gaza, targeting more than 450 military sites belonging to Hamas, including command centres, observation posts, and missile launch sites. The military aims to expand ground operations in Gaza to achieve the war's objectives, Al Arabia reported.

With essential supplies dwindling, thousands of Gaza residents broke into UNRWA distribution centres to access food and essential survival items. Israel has announced plans to increase aid to Gaza in the coming days, designating a humanitarian zone in the territory's south for Palestinian civilians.

The conflict in Gaza has persisted for three weeks following a cross-border attack by Hamas militants on October 7th, resulting in significant casualties and a growing international call for a“humanitarian pause” to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

