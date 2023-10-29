Christian Swann Of KW Commercial Celebrates Acquisition For Wingate And Tunnel To Tower Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Great Day For Veterans In Atlanta

- Christian SwannMETRO ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Christian Swann , a prominent KW Commercial Director in the Metro Atlanta area, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a stunning 101 room Wingate hotel. This exciting venture will see the hotel transformed into a much-needed transitional living facility, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Tunnel to Tower's Foundation.The foundation, a renowned organization dedicated to supporting American heroes, has been providing mortgage-free homes to Goldstar and first responder families with young children since the tragic events of 9/11. Additionally, they have been constructing specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Their unwavering commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness and preserving the memory of September 11 has earned them widespread recognition.Christian Swann, known for her support of veterans, has been actively involved in various initiatives.“I had so many friends that were there that day. It's still a tragic memory,” states, Mrs. Swann. As a testament to her dedication, a portion of the commission earned from this recent acquisition will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers foundation.The foundation was founded by Frank Siller, who tragically lost his brother, a hero first responder, during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This year alone, they have successfully built 200 mortgage-free homes across the country.For media inquiries or further information, please contact us:

