The "Saudi Cultural Exhibition" has Kicked off in Paris with a Range of Cultural Events and Activities.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a spectacular cultural extravaganza, the "Saudi Cultural Exhibition" took flight today in the heart of Paris, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, in close collaboration with a multitude of cultural entities. This vibrant exhibition, spanning two weeks from October 28th to November 10th, boasts the active participation of cultural bodies under the Ministry of Culture, and it's all about showcasing the multifaceted tapestry of Saudi culture.The primary goal? To ignite a spirited exchange of ideas, forging bridges of cultural understanding, and magnifying the global presence of Saudi artists and creatives in both local and international cultural circles.In a strategic alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi participation is designed to thrust Saudi creative prowess into the global spotlight. The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, alongside key partners like the Heritage Commission, Libraries Commission, Music Commission, Culinary Arts Commission, Architecture and Design Commission, Fashion Commission, and Film Commission, has meticulously curated a comprehensive program that's sure to captivate and educate.During the first week, attendees will be treated to four engaging panel discussions. Topics range from Saudi fiction to the portrayal of "the other" in literature, and even a deep dive into the Saudi and French literary landscapes. But that's not all. The future of the local fashion scene takes the spotlight, with two enchanting poetry evenings, and the screening of seven short films from the "Daw's" competition, a platform that champions emerging filmmakers.As the exhibition enters its second week, the energy continues to soar. Eight panel discussions are on the agenda, alongside three mesmerizing poetry evenings, and the screening of five more short films. A documentary film, "Trouq," produced by the Music and Performing Arts Commission, takes the audience on a sonic journey. There's also an enlightening panel discussion on the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism. For the culturally inclined, three presentations explore the uncharted territories of handicrafts and local architecture vernacular, all while equipping participants with valuable skills in heritage preservation.Furthermore, the French publishing house Assouline will host a book launch event for "Makkah: The Holy City of Islam" authored by historian and geographer at Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Meraj Nawab Mirza. The book is adorned with photos by the renowned French photographer Aziz Hamani. The second book, titled "Al-Madinah: The City of the Prophet," is authored by Dr. Taneedeb Al-Faydi, a specialist in the history of Al-Madinah. The book features photos captured by the Saudi photographer Amin Qaisaran.Additionally, there will be a miniature museum for Arabic poetry 2023 in partnership with the Poetry Academy.Through this participation, the cultural system aims to showcase the uniqueness and deep-rooted creativity of Saudi culture, spanning centuries of history. This will be achieved through panel discussions on Saudi literature, translation efforts between the two languages, cultural and musical exchanges, preserving culinary arts heritage through specialized books, and introducing UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Kingdom. The participation will include several Saudi writers and novelists.Visitors will be introduced to the "Tarjim" initiative, delve into philosophical discussions, partake in a vibrant book and readers' festival, and immerse themselves in a captivating photography exhibition featuring the exceptional works of French researcher and photographer Thierry Mauger, focusing on the southern region of Saudi Arabia. The rare manuscript and antiquities section is a historical treasure trove, and an exhibition of local fashion promises a cultural fusion between the Saudi and French communities. With this exhibition, Saudi culture is redefining itself as a diverse, innovative, and inviting destination for the world.

