Police Inspector Playing Cricket Shot At In Srinagar's Eidgah, Critically Wounded

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot and critically wounded by a terrorist in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
The officer, identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani, was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and hand from close range.
On Sundays, the Eidgah ground is usually filled with youngsters playing cricket.
Wani's teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air before fleeing through adjoining lanes, they said.
Believed to be in his late thirties, Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing an operation, the officials said, adding his condition was stated to be critical.
He was posted in the district police lines.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police stated,“Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered.”
The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, the officials said that they had got some clues about the terrorist who carried out the attack and an operation was on to nab him.
