Death Toll In Coal Mine Accident In Central Kazakhstan Rises To 36

The death toll in an accident at the ArcelorMittal-operated Kostenko coal mine in the city of Karaganda in central Kazakhstan has climbed to 36, Azernews reports citing TASS .

"At the moment, the bodies of 36 people have been found, the search of 10 miners continue," the statement says.

Previous reports said 35 people had been killed in the accident.

On October 28, an accident occurred at the Kostenko mine of the Arcelormittal Temirtau company. There were 252 people in the mine at that moment, more than 200 went up to the surface on their own. Eighteen people sought medical help.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared nationwide mourning for the victims of the mine accident in Karaganda on October 29. Tokayev ordered the cabinet to halt investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the republic's largest mining company, in the wake of the accident.

The Kazakh government has reached a preliminary agreement with ArcelorMittal Temirtau shareholders, and the deal to transfer the company's ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan is currently being finalized.