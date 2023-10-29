WHO: COVID Cases Increase In Europe By 10 Pct

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the regional level, the number of newly reported 28-day COVID
cases decreased across four of the six WHO regions: the Region of
the Americas (-83%), the Western Pacific Region (-76%), the African
Region (-67%), and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-11%); while
case numbers increased in two WHO regions: the European Region
(+10%), and the South-East Asia Region (+14%), Azernews reports citing the World Health
Organization.
The number of newly reported 28-day deaths decreased across four
regions: the Region of the Americas (-68%), the African Region
(-50%), the European Region (-45%), and the Western Pacific Region
(-20%); while death numbers increased in two WHO regions: the
Eastern Mediterranean Region (+55%), and the South-East Asia Region
(+978%) – primarily due to retrospective adjustment from India. At
the country level, the highest numbers of new 28-day cases were
reported from Italy (141 255 new cases; +24%), the Russian
Federation (83 765 new cases; +195%), Singapore (61 230 new cases;
+149%), the United Kingdom (53 280 new cases; +6%), and Romania (30
585 new cases; -20%). The highest numbers of new 28-day deaths were
reported from India (1260 new deaths; +1123%) – primarily due to
retrospective adjustment, Italy (560 new deaths; +36%), the Russian
Federation (172 new deaths; +237%), Sweden (138 new deaths; +28%),
and Australia (120 new deaths; -22%).
