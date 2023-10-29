WHO: COVID Cases Increase In Europe By 10 Pct

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the regional level, the number of newly reported 28-day COVID cases decreased across four of the six WHO regions: the Region of the Americas (-83%), the Western Pacific Region (-76%), the African Region (-67%), and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-11%); while case numbers increased in two WHO regions: the European Region (+10%), and the South-East Asia Region (+14%), Azernews reports citing the World Health Organization.

The number of newly reported 28-day deaths decreased across four regions: the Region of the Americas (-68%), the African Region (-50%), the European Region (-45%), and the Western Pacific Region (-20%); while death numbers increased in two WHO regions: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+55%), and the South-East Asia Region (+978%) – primarily due to retrospective adjustment from India. At the country level, the highest numbers of new 28-day cases were reported from Italy (141 255 new cases; +24%), the Russian Federation (83 765 new cases; +195%), Singapore (61 230 new cases; +149%), the United Kingdom (53 280 new cases; +6%), and Romania (30 585 new cases; -20%). The highest numbers of new 28-day deaths were reported from India (1260 new deaths; +1123%) – primarily due to retrospective adjustment, Italy (560 new deaths; +36%), the Russian Federation (172 new deaths; +237%), Sweden (138 new deaths; +28%), and Australia (120 new deaths; -22%).