6.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Vanuatu

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 55 km WNW of
Isangel, Vanuatu, at 0432 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey
(USGS) said, Azernews reports citing Xinhua .
The epicenter, with a depth of 79.9 km, was initially determined
to be at 19.41 degrees south latitude and 168.77 degrees east
longitude.
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107325561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.